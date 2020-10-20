Richard (Dick) Slaymaker, 79, of Rochester, Wash., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2020.
He was born to Charles E. and Margaret J. Slaymaker at the family home in Grand Mound, Wa. on January 27, 1941.
Dick is survived by his wife Patricia and his children Robert “Bo” (Kris) Slaymaker of Rochester, Wa., Ted Slaymaker of Rochester, Wa., and Heidi (Tom) Stickler of Lincoln City, Ore.; step-sons Dennis, Travis, Nicholas, and Christopher Astry; grandsons Charlie, Ben, Tim and Scott Slaymaker; granddaughters Jaymie and Jessica Hill and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bobby, sister Betty, his late wife Linda, and great-granddaughter Harlie.
Dick was loved beyond measure by his family and will be dearly missed.
A graveside service will be held at Grand Mound Cemetery on October 24, 2020 at 1:00pm.
To view the full length obituary please visit www.cattermolefh.com
(0) comments
