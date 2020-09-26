Ray E. Blankenship: 1927-2020

Ray E. Blankenship was born August 17, 1927, in Randle, Wash., and lived a fulfilling 93 years, first in Packwood, Wash., then in Glenoma, Wash. On Labor Day, he had a stroke and passed on September 17, 2020 in Tacoma General Hospital. He is survived by Violet, his wife of 68 years and three sons, David (Jerri), Scotty, and Joe (Cindy) Blankenship. Ray was preceded in death by his middle son, Scotty.
Ray loved hunting, farm work, being a great husband, father, grandfather (9 grandchildren), and great grandfather (14 great grandchildren). Ray and his dad, James (nickname Tode) had their own logging business when he was young after serving in the military. In later life, he worked for years for the Forest Service
A generous and caring person, Ray was quick to help others, was friend to all and a committed family man with great integrity and a strong work ethic.
No service will be held at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.