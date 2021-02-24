Randi Jean St. Ours, born March 16, 1950, beloved daughter, sister, friend and mother, went home to The Lord Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Randi was loved by all who were fortunate to know her. For Randi, every human being had value and her gift to all of us, was learning ours. She never saw a person's weakness or flaws. She only saw their soul. She was nonjudgmental... a true follower of Christ.
Randi had many careers in her life and mastered all of them. From nursing to child care, to working for Cascade Mental Health for almost 20 years. Although, she was most passionate about volunteerism; "Good and faithful servant".
Randi is preceded in death by her son, James; brother, Richard; and parents, Herb St. Ours and Maribeth St. Ours.
Randi is survived by her son, Joey; sisters, Janis (Larry) Hackney, Cheryl (Bill) Peterson, and Tammie (James) Miller; and brothers, Michael St. Ours and Jim St. Ours. She was also adored by numerous nieces and nephews, who simply referred to her as "Grandi", a name she cherished.
Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of Randi's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lewis County Animal Shelter.