Randall Schmit: 1942-2020

Randall Schmit passed in April 2020. He was born in June of 1942, in Chehalis, Wash., to Francis and Teanie Schmit.
Randell graduated from W.F. West High School in Chehalis, Wash., and obtained a bachelor of arts degree in Mechanical Engineering at Washington State University. He served in the United States Air Force in the early 1960’s. Randell was a licensed professional mechanical engineer in Washington and Alaska.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley (Sam) Schmit; five children, Renee Schmit of Monroe, William (Janet) Schmit of Phoenix, Lisa (Monte) Young of Ferndale, Shannon Menks of Seattle and Natalie (Mike) Legg of Falls Church, Va., and 15 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
