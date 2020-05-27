Phillip Quaschnik: 1930-2020

Phillip Quaschnik passed away May 17, 2020, in Centralia. He was born in Mobridge, S.D., to Phillip and Helen Oct. 9, 1930.
Phillip worked as a boilermaker with the Tacoma School District for many years. Everyone that knew Phillip always had wonderful things to say about him. He was truly a caring person and always a gentleman.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean.
Arrangements are being handled by Mills & Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater, Wash. Phillip’s family will be scheduling services at a later date.
