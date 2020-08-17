Paula Lee Derry Devoe Johannes passed away August 1, 2020, in Centralia, Wash. She was born April 4, 1937, to Esther and Jess Whitehead in St. Maries, Idaho. She had been a resident of Grand Mound, Wash., for 40 years, and Centralia for 18 years.
Paula graduated from St. Maries High School, and earned her LPN in 1968 from the Centralia College Nursing School. She worked at Providence Hospital Centralia for 32 years (1968-2000).
In 1954, Paula married Franklin Devoe in St. Maries. In 1980, she married Robert Johannes in Grand Mound.
Paula loved gardening, frog collecting, cactus collecting, and camping with family. She was a member of Royal Neighbors.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Johannes of Grand Mound, Wash.; sons, Anthony Devoe of Grand Mound, Wash., David A. Devoe (wife, Shana) of Olympia, Wash., and Michael Johannes of Silverdale, Wash.; daughters, Shelly Schoening of Eugene, Ore., and Laurie Johannes of Poulsbo, Wash.; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother, John Whitehead of St. Maries. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Whitehead; and sisters, Lela Morris, Jeannie Miller, Diane Wadsworth, and Nancy Wadsworth.
Memorial donations may be made to Providence Hospital Centralia, or Wounded Warriors. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.