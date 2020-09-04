Patricia ‘Pat’ Hendrickson: 1947-2020

On August 21, 2020, Patricia ‘Pat’ Hendrickson passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with Lymphoma.
She was born on December 13, 1947 in Seattle, Wash., to Antonio and Olivia Aquino. She married the love of her life, Don ‘Dude’ Hendrickson on August 11, 1969. They shared a love of camping and fishing and took many adventures together.
In 1977, they purchased their farm in Napavine, Wash., where they owned and operated Rocky Run Goat Dairy. Pat’s passion was raising purebred Saanen dairy goats. Her Saanens won many National Show Awards and supplied Southwest Washington with grade A goat milk. Pat loved her animals and took pride in their care and accomplishments.
Pat knew great love and loss in her life when her husband of 39 years, Dude, passed away in 2008. She continued on and ran the farm on her own.
She was a firm believer and was very active with her church, the Onalaska Assembly of God. She corresponded with many missionaries and was the missions director of the church. She also dedicated many hours to the food ministry, Christmas bazaar and other activities to help others.
Pat was a hardworking, honest, intelligent and generous soul who will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. A celebration of life will be held on September 19th from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Onalaska Assembly of God, 133 Leonard Rd, Onalaska, WA 98570. The service will also be streamed live online at https://m.facebook.com/onalaskaag/Graveside service 3:00 pm at Napavine Cemetery.
