Patricia Jean Miller: 1942-2020

Patricia Jean Miller passed away Dec. 22, 2020, at Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, Wash. She was born April 24, 1942, in Spokane, Wash., to Harland and Gladys Moore.
Pat grew up in Seattle, Wash., where she graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1960. She raised her children in Edmonds, Wash., and then retired in Dryad, Wash., in 2000.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, William K. Miller; children, Peter (Renee) McGhee; daughter, Kelly (Kelly) Crawford; daughter, Ronna McGhee; and daughter, Heather (Brendan) Grutz; grandchildren, Zach, Megan, Katie, Avery, Morgan, Lauren, Lainey, Brady, and Chase; sisters, Ginger (Parks) Anderson, Jackie (LD) Zobrist, Cheryl (Don) Wengard; sister-in-law Donna Sue Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat was a proud member of the New Harvest Church in Pe Ell, Wash., the Rainy Daze Quilt Guild and the Cascade Doll Club. Pat was a talented quilter and enjoyed needle point, cross stitch, and sewing. She loved mystery novels, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, gardening, and traveling to Las Vegas with her husband, Ken. Pat was a sports fan and could always be found cheering on the Seahawks and Mariners.
Pat will be remembered as patient, smart, kind, funny and loving. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her smile could light up a room. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Greater Chehalis Food Bank, www.greaterchehalisfoodbank.org. There will be no services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.