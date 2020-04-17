Patricia Ann Shepherd Barto: 1952-2020

Patricia Ann Shepherd Barto, 68, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away April 5, 2020, at Harbor View Medical Center with her husband, Butch and daughter, Marika by her side. She was born March 9, 1952, in Marburg, Germany to Harold and Katie (Scherer) Shepherd. Pat spent her life in a proud military family living in a number of states and overseas to calling Chehalis home for the last 27 years.
She was preceded in death by her son, David; brother, Charles; mother and father; mother-in-law, Bess; and father-in-law, C.O.
Pat is survived by her husband of 45 years; daughter; confidant/pet, Sunny; uncle, Hans; sister-in-law, Sandy; brother-in-law, Jeff; nieces, Katie and Martha; and nephew, Carl.
She had a profound positive impact on nearly everyone in her life. Her thoughtfulness created lasting memories and her kind and generous nature will never be forgotten. If you needed anything, Pat would be there for you with a beautiful smile and tender heart. She was an avid reader and one of her favorites being A.A. Milne. “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever” – Winnie the Pooh.
No services will be held for Pat, per her wishes. In lieu of sending flowers to the family, please donate to: Melanoma Research Foundation, PO Box 759329, Baltimore, Md., 21275-9329 or Northwest Public Broadcasting at www.nwpb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.