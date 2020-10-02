Page Steelhammer: 1924-2020

Page was 96 when he passed peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Chehalis, Wash., in January 1924 to Fritz Harold and Clara Steelhammer and grew up in Galvin. He served in the Air Force as a pilot in WWII. After the military he came home and married Margaret Mears. They were married 73 years and raised 4 children, Norman, Greg, Christy and Gail on a dairy farm on Fords Prairie. He loved both flying (when he could afford it) and farming along with tennis, golf and traveling. He was an active member of Centralia Lions Club. Page was a kind, gentle, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He always had a smile for everyone.
He is survived by his wife Margaret; children, Norman (Ilona), Greg (Mary) and Gail (Jerry); also 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces & nephews . He is preceded in death by his daughter, Christy, his parents and siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of fowers please make donations to Children's Hospital.
