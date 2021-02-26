Owen E. Ticknor died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. He was born in Centralia, Wash., in 1930.
Owen attended three years of college at Oregon State University. He then returned to work with his father on the family farm. Along with his father, he owned and operated Centralia Fruit Farms, and later the Ticknor Farms of Lewis and Thurston County.
Owen worked with amateur/business radios, servicing and installing them. He later owned and operated Pacific Electronics. Owen was a Unites States Navy Reservist for many years, serving locally on a weekend a month and two weeks a year overseas in Japan. He was active in local Search and Rescue and a member of the school board for Mason County Schools. Owen retired from the military in 1995, and later sold Pacific Electronics.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen; two sons, Everett of Mt. Vernon and Steven who resides in California; and one daughter, Susan of Ephrata, Wash.; three sisters, Virginia Davis of Alaska, Laurel Seibold of Texas, and Margaret Elliott of Olympia, Wash. He was blessed as well with five grandchildren; one step-son; and two step-daughters; as well as six step-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 21, 2121, at Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington, Wash. View this obituary on Tuell-McKee Funeral Home website, www.tuellmckee.com.