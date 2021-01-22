Nora Nell Hughes Thompson, 80, passed away of natural causes in her Olympia home, Jan. 13, 2021. She was born in Portland, Ore., to Richard Randolph Hughes and Evelyn Laura Hughes (England). She had previously lived in Longview, Kalama, Seattle, Port Hadlock, and finally in Olympia, where she lived for 18 and a half years.
Nora attended Navy boot camp, but was discharged without going further due to asthma and other health issues. On May 22, 1960, Nora married Harold Roger Holm, who was known throughout his life as Roger. Roger had two children and together they had five more, whom Nora nurtured and raised. Unfortunately, five of the seven children predeceased her in death. Roger passed away due to complications of a brain stem injury in 1985, leaving Nora a widow. She was a widow for 17 years, and met Nolan J Thompson II, whom she married June 29, 2002.
Nora has been variously employed. She was a movie theatre hostess in Portland as a teenager. She worked in a photo lab in Seattle and was excellent in doing the work and surpassed in promotions to those who had been there much longer. She drove stick shift school bus in Seattle with its hills and challenges. That was a job that required a strong antiperspirant. Finally, she went to work in the Federal Building in Seattle for the Social Security Administration, and then transferred to Bureau of Prison, from which she retired in 2002.
Nora loved children. She also loved the Scouting program and worked with the 11-year-old Boy Scouts. She had many fun stories to tell of outings with the boys. Most of all she loved doing genealogy. Nora worked as a volunteer in multiple Family History Centers, as well as personally teaching people how to do their genealogy properly. She also was active in volunteer work with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Nora is survived by a husband, Nolan J Thompson II; two sons, Keith Holm and Erik Holm, both of Port Townsend; seven granddaughters, Crystal Holm, Tiffany Lynn Anderson, Melinda "Mindy" Bishop (Atkins), Alicia Atkins, Angela Burnett (Holm), Ashlynn Holm, and Madree Page; and one grandson, Kjell Holm. She is also survived by five great-granddaughters, Adianka, Faith, Joy, Ruby, and Romy; and seven great-grandsons, Makiao, Boy, Brennan, Kallen, Hayden, Tucker, and Elijah.
Due to COVID-19, the graveside service will be limited. Interment will be at the Mills and Mills Cemetery Jan. 27, 2021.
