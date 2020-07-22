Neva Jo (Berg) Conzatti: 1941-2020

“I must hold this ache of loneliness within myself and say, this is the price I pay for having loved. I will accept this price and pay it in gratitude for the love I was blessed to know, for I would not have wanted to be without that love”.
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Neva Jo (Berg) Conzatti passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Centralia, Wash., where she had resided along with her husband, Earl, for 53 years.
She was born in Seattle, Wash., March 4, 1941, to Nils and Evy (Friden) Berg. Neva was an “Army Brat”, moving from Seattle to Texas, to Kentucky, to Germany, to Centralia, to Ft. Lewis and back to Seattle and full of stories about every place she lived.
She attended one year of high school in Centralia, then moved with her family to Ft. Lewis, graduating high school from Clover Park in 1959. Neva graduated with a degree in Education from the University of Washington in 1963.
In 1963, she married the love of her life and her eternal sweetheart, Earl Lysle Conzatti, in Ft. Lawton, Wash. They lived in Parkland Wash., for the first four years of their marriage, where she taught third graders for three years, until their first child was born in 1966.
In 1967, she and Earl and their first born, Kristin, moved to Centralia, Wash., where they still live and lived till the time of Neva’s passing. They had three more children here, Catherine, David and Mary Frances.
She was a housewife, but also worked for Earls electric company, our local schools as an aide and substitute teacher, for a local photo studio here in Centralia; and finally, finished up her work career at Boston Harbor Photo, her daughter, Catherine and son-in-law, Dans’ studio.
Her family was her greatest joy and blessing, or as she liked to say, the best blessing of all.
Neva was preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Erik; and grandson, Chase Earl Conzatti.
She is survived by her loving husband, Earl, married 57 years; four children, The Fab Four, Kristin, Catherine (Dan), David and Mary Frances (Billy); eight grandchildren, Kajsa (Cameron), Isabelle, Gracie, Ella, Isa, Caleb, Jonah and Jamie; two great-grandchildren, Lux Evy and Hendrix David; younger siblings, Patti Berg, Michael Berg (Dorene) and John Berg; as well as several nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
In lieu of a service or memorial, please take a moment in your day and remember a meaningful interaction you had with Neva. We know there will be many. Thank you for the wonderful years, Mom. Of all the women in the world, we’re so lucky you were the one given to us.
