Nancy Joy (Adams) Corbin: 1941-2020

Nancy Joy (Adams) Corbin, 79, of Lewis County, WA died peacefully in her home at 4:15 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born May 28, 1941 in East LaPorte, North Carolina to Frank A. Adams and Rose Marie (Robbins) Adams.
Nancy was a high achiever in High School but got married at the age of 17 to her husband Phillip Corbin in 1958 pausing completion of high school. It was in 1987 that she went to Lower Columbia College to complete the requirements to receive a High School Diploma.
Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She and her husband raised their four children on Puget Island near Cathlamet, WA before moving to Lewis County in 2004. Nancy was active in church at Cathlamet Assembly of God and later at New Life Church in Longview, WA and most recently at Life Center in Centralia, WA. She served in numerous capacities focused always on others; she was a “mom” to countless many.
Nancy served the Cathlamet community in numerous other ways but she will be remembered by her time as a board member of the Wahkiakum County Fair. One particular fair season was dedicated to her making her the Grand Marshall in recognition for her many years of service.
Nancy helped her husband manage the family farm on Puget Island, worked at Columbia View Nursing Home, and at Schroeder’s Ranch House Drive-In. Her southern style cooking was always a hit. For several years in her 50’s, she worked at Dandy Digger; a local machine shop, and finally retired from Marv’s Chevron in Cathlamet.
In her “spare time” she enjoyed hobbies such as family vacations, RV camping, scrapbooking, working with her computer, genealogy, remembering birthdays and special events sending cards, calls, and Facebook posts. She loved to call her family and sing happy birthday leaving those precious songs on voicemail for safekeeping.
The most important things that she left her family is her unwavering faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, her love of her family, her love for others and the community.
Nancy is survived by: Her husband, Phillip C. Corbin; Four children and their spouses: Frank & Elizabeth “Beth” (Lomeng) Corbin of Chehalis, WA, Jerry & LaDonna (Evans) Corbin of Yakima, WA, Angela (Corbin) & Tim Dickson of Chehalis, WA, and Derrill & Michal (Thompson) Corbin of Camas, WA; Two brothers: Robert Adams of Huntsville, AL and Harold Adams of Asheville, NC; Nancy’s cherished grand-children are: E. Joy (Corbin) Igou of Minneapolis, MN, Kurtis Phillip Corbin of Hillsboro, OR, Rachel Breanne (Corbin) Strang of Dallas, TX, Mariah Rose Corbin of Camas, WA, Judah McKinley Corbin of Camas, WA, Cole Glenn Dickson of Chehalis, WA, Noah Phillip Corbin of Camas, WA, and Elle Denise Dickson of Chehalis, WA, There are numerous nieces & nephews, cousins and friends; all loved and cherished by Nancy.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Alvin Adams and Rose Marie (Robbins) Adams of Cullowhee, NC, a sister, Mildred Parker of Cathlamet, WA, and a grandson, Kyle Gerald Corbin of Yakima, WA.
Nancy ministered love, faith, and encouragement until her final breath; very recently praying a faith-filled prayer with her son, Derrill on the phone for his daughter, Mariah Corbin. Mariah is Nancy’s 21 year old grand-daughter who was recently diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer with no known treatment options.
The family decided in lieu of flowers and gifts, everyone please consider donating to help cover her treatment costs. The family knows that Nancy would appreciate everyone pulling together in faith, prayer, and finances in order to help in Nancy’s honor. Thank you!
Here is the link to the Go-Fund-Me site for Mariah Miracle:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/mariahmiracle
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the family’s concern for your safety and that of the public, we will have a church service in Nancy’s honor with everyone following proper standards of social distancing, face masking, and hand cleaning & sanitizing. (Please come prepared with your own face mask and sanitizer but limited supplies will be available to those who need it.)
Church Service in Honor of Nancy Corbin
Location, Date, and Time:
Bethel Church - 132 Kirkland Rd, Chehalis, WA 98532
October 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM
The family will have a private interment at the cemetery in Napavine, WA.
Psalms 91:1-4
He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High
shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress:
my God; in him will I trust.
Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler,
and from the noisome pestilence.
He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust:
his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.
Proverbs 3:5-6
Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.
In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.