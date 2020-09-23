Mrs. Seth Myhr (Vivian Almeda Johnson) was born in Centralia, Wash., May 31, 1925.
As a young girl, she lived in Klaber on a rented dairy farm with her parents, and her dad’s two brothers and their families and went to Curtis grade school.
As the story goes, a man wanted to buy that farm and property real bad. At some point, the wood shed caught fire and took the farmhouse and chicken coop with it. This event, having been burned out and loosing her things, is what brought the three families to Fords Prairie to start all over again. The families lived next to each other. Each had their own small dairy farm.
Mom did Fords Prairie School, Centralia High School, strawberries and raspberries and met Seth who worked at Woody’s Nook. She was with him in San Francisco and worked in the laundry until he was shipped to England during WWII.
She loved the lord, her husband, her four kids, Reg, Steve, Diane and Mike. She loved babies of all kinds, dogs, cats, sewing, arts and crafts and flowers. As her kids became teenagers, she worked as a clerk at George Sears Drugstore for a few years. She was a devoted caregiver for several years for her mom and an aunt.
She broke her hip at age 95 and recovering from that was a little more than she could handle. Instead, she planned her trip to Heaven. She died peacefully, September 14, 2020.
We thank those of you at Sharon Care who cared for and loved mom. A private graveside service will be held. Any donation to your own charity please.
Safely Home
I am home in Heaven dear ones:
Oh, so happy and so bright!
There is perfect joy and beauty
In this everlasting light.
All the pain and grief is over,
Every restless tossing passed;
I am now at peace forever,
Safely home in Heaven at last.
Did you ever wonder and so calmly
Trod the valley of the shade?
Oh! But Jesus love illuminated
Every dark ad fearful glade,
And he came himself to meet me
In that way so hard to tread:
And with Jesus’ arm to lean on,
Could I have doubt or dread?
Then you must not grieve so sorely,
For I love you dearly still;
Try to look beyond Earth’s shadows,
Pray to trust our Father’s will.
There is work still waiting for you,
So you must not idly stand.
Do it now, while life remaineth-
You shall rest in Jesus land.
When your work is all completed,
He will gently call you home.
Oh, the rapture of that meeting,
Oh, the joy to see you come!
