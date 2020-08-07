Edna was born in Gig Harbor and loved and lived life with a passion. She passed away in Monterey, Calif.
Edna joined The Women's Army Corp, where she met her husband who was in the United States Army. She had two sons and a daughter.
Edna loved experiencing new cultures, people and ethnic cuisine. She loved her family and pets with unencumbered joy and happiness. Edna was a spark of light with a beautiful smile that she shared unconditionally. She would not want to be remembered with tears, instead remember her with a happy heart full of wonderful memories made together.
Edna was preceded in death by her mother and father; two brothers; ex-husband; and her oldest son; Jerome D Sweet.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen A. Rogers; son, Neil R. Sweet (Twila); sister. Norma Jean Cunningham (Jim); and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The wellspring of seeds of kindness and wisdom were passed from her onto her family members that will continue to be passed on to others.
