Micheal Even Brackee: 1950-2020

Micheal Even Brackee, 69, of Clear Lake, Wis., lost his battle with cancer Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home in Clear Lake. He was born Oct. 19, 1950, to Ervin and Betty Ann (Littlefield) Brackee in Lead, S.D.
Michael attended grade school in Auburn, Wash., and Adna, Wash., graduating in 1968 from W. F. West High School in Chehalis, Wash. Following High School, Micheal attended college at Washington State University, Pullman. He then attended Centralia College, where he received his associate degree. Micheal went on to attend the University of Washington in Ellensburg, Wash., and University of Washington-Stout, where he received his bachelors and masters degrees.
Michael served in the United States Navy from 1974 to 1978. He enjoyed bird watching, gardening and watching football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Betty Ann; and brother, Rick.
Micheal is survived by his loving wife, Melody; children, Kevan (Jes) of Slinger, Wis., Michelle (Jeff) of Osceola, Wis., Ann (Tom) of New Richmond, Wis., and Jody of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Jordan, Micheal, Derek, Cullen, Katelyn, and Jace; great-granddaughter, Jovi; sister, Mary Sue (Andy) of Clayton, Wis.; mother-in-law, Dorothy (Bill) of Stanwood, Wash; brother-in-law, Bill (Janell) of Stanwood, Wash.; as well as other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial celebration will take place at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.