Michael Scott Allen: 1950-2020

Michael Scott Allen, known as "Big AI", passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence at the Villager Inn in Castle Rock, Wash. He was born Oct. 24, 1950, in Chehalis, Wash., to Bennie and Montana Allen.
As a boy, Mike met the Merzoian brothers, Art, Dave and Steve and Kip Coverdell, through the years they formed a lifelong friendship that included hunting for those elusive elk! He was in all his glory when he was hunting.
Our family's sincere thanks and gratitude go out to Mindy Kleine and all the staff at the Villager Inn for taking such good care of our brother, Mike.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Bennie; mother,Montana; oldest sister, Faye Oberg; brother-in-law, Gilbert Oberg; and nephews, Alex Oberg and Mark Murray.
He is survived by his sisters, Mardell (Jack) Murray and Gail (Ed) DeBriae; nephews, Scott (Nori) Murray, Shawn (Lorna) Murray, Lane (Staci) DeBriae and Jeff (Kathy) Oberg; nieces, Lisa (Sher) DeBriae, Debbie Oberg and Diana Oberg; and many beloved great-nieces and nephews.
A viewing is scheduled at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel, Toledo, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private graveside service will be held.
