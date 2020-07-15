Meaghann Ceallaigh Price-Shipe: 1994-2020

Meaghann Ceallaigh Price-Shipe, 26, a lifetime resident of Centralia, Wash., died in a tragic automobile accident June 27, 2020, near Copalis Beach, Wash. She was born March 15, 1994, in Enumclaw, Wash., to Jessica K. Shipe. She attended schools in Centralia and was working for Providence Centralia Hospital as a Dietary Specialist.
Meaghann was a very giving person, a real humanitarian, who was respectful of all around her. She enjoyed going to the river, hanging out with friends and running amok with her mother. Meaghann loved and doted on her fur babies, her dog, Rogue and her handicapable cat, Gizmo.
She is survived by her mom and dad, Jessica and Shawn Striedinger of Centralia, Wash.; grandparents, Glenn and Connie Price of Buckley, Wash.; sisters, Mercedes (Billy) Cruz of Puyallup, Savannah Jensen (Ian) of Morton and Alise Striedinger of Centralia; brother, John Striedinger of Centralia; and her fiancé, Seth Ward of Morton. She will be GREATLY missed.
A memorial celebration will take place July 25, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Rose Park in Adna, Wash. ALL ARE WELCOME TO COME AND CELEBRATE HER LIFE. Bring a dish that reminds you of Meg to add to the dinner provided!
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Wash.
