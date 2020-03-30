Maxine Joan Sturza, 88 passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Chehalis West Assisted Living in Chehalis, Wash., following a brief illness.
Maxine was born on September 9, 1931, in Canby, Ore., to Floyd and Esther (McChessney) Hall. Following graduation, Maxine married the love of her life, Jack Lewis Sturza, at Myrtle Point United Methodist Church in Myrtle Point, Ore., on August 30, 1952.
Maxine loved to travel, and enjoyed skiing in Austria, Vail and Sun Valley. Scuba diving was another fun pastime - she and Jack enjoyed dives in Australia, Hawaii and the Bahamas, to name a few places. Maxine also found joy in in golfing, high quality shopping and painting. Maxine was a prolific artist and sold many oil paintings. A beautiful painting of her favorite puppy, Molly, hangs on one of the walls of her Chehalis home.
Maxine is reunited in heaven with Molly.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jack; children, Ron (Suzanna) Sturza, Joann (Denis) McNamara, Bob (Tammy) Sturza; and grandchildren, Madison McNamara, Ashley Reibold and Joseph Sturza.
Services will be announced at a later date.
