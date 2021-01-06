Maureen Sheryl O’Quinn passed away Sept. 1, 2020, at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, Wash., due to complications from diabetes. She was born April 5, 1945, in Chehalis, Wash., to Lt. Hubert Newton O’Quinn and Frances Ione Knapp.
She graduated from Centralia High School in 1963, married P. Michael Keller Dec. 6, 1963, had two sons, and divorced in 1968. She then had a baby girl in 1969. Maureen enjoyed shopping, friends, and family, but her greatest joy has been her grand and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister, Lynn Williams of Centralia, Wash.; three children, Byron (Andrea) Keller of Puyallup, Wash., Doug (M’Liss) Keller of Indianapolis, Ind., and Kirsten (Jeff) Simons of Centralia, Wash.; eight grandkids; three great-grandkids; a nephew and several nieces; along with beloved family in South Carolina and elsewhere.
A small private gathering will be held at a later time. In remembrance of Maureen, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).
