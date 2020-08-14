Mary Elizabeth 'Becky' Blaser: 1928-2020

Mary Elizabeth “Becky” Blaser, 92, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. She passed as she lived, surrounded by her family.
Becky was born May 10, 1928, in Gibson County, Tenn. She was the second of four children born to Luke and Clatie Mae Blazer. Becky’s beloved mother passed away when the children were very young. Her father remarried, soon adding another brother to the family.
Ever the caregiver and devoted sister, Becky moved to Washington when her sister, Pearl fell ill during a tuberculosis outbreak. While caring for her sister, Becky met the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Blaser as he brought her mail that was accidentally delivered to his own family with the same, differently spelled, surname. This coincidence led to a marriage lasting 42 years and a lifetime of devotion from Becky.
Becky and Charlie wed Feb. 10, 1947. They settled in Chehalis and raised three daughters, Nancy, Kathy and Patti. She worked for the family business, Blaser Brothers Midway Dairy, as a bookkeeper.
Becky and Charlie enjoyed playing cards at the Swiss Hall, traveling to Reno with friends and digging clams at the beach until he passed in 1989. She was fond of gardening, playing bingo, crocheting, watching baseball and game shows, picking berries and doing crossword puzzles.
Becky appreciated visiting with her nearby sister, Pearl or talking on the phone with her sister, Hazel. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. Her Swiss macaroni, lemon cake, and homemade buns were always a favorite.
At Christmas time, her kitchen transformed into a candy factory. She spent hours over her stove perfecting her peanut butter cups, peanut brittle, fudge, coconut balls and almond roca, made with nuts specially grown and sent from relatives in California.
What she cherished most of all was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Her door was always open. Living across from W.F. High School, she often provided after school snacks and words of encouragement for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. With open arms and a heart full of love, she welcomed friends and family who would cozy up in the kitchen booth for quick visits with “Grandma Becky.” As her loved ones drove away, she stood at her picture window, waving and smiling to ensure that each person that visited knew how loved and appreciated they were.
She was a longtime and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She especially enjoyed celebrating children’s mass, where she proudly watched her great-grandchildren sing in the choir.
Becky was preceded in death by her, husband Charlie; sister, Pearl Dunnagan; brother, Harold (Bub) Blazer; and son-in-law, Tom McFadden.
She is survived by her siblings, Harry Blazer and Hazel White; children, Nancy McFadden, Kathryn Smith (Terry), Patti Longden (Rick); her legacy of eight grandchildren, Tryna O’Neil (Sam Clark), Bryan Smith (Julie), Marni Richards (Matt), Tracy Alexander (Andy), Kelli Dominguez (Faustin), Tami Eklund (Max), Sarah Overbay (Lyle) and Katie Duncan (Cody); 21 great-grandchildren, Ashley Fletcher (George), Austin O’Neil, Charles Smith (Courtney), Cortney Smith (Kacey Torgerson), Brittany Richards, Drew, Will, Abigail and Grace Alexander, Kristina Fishbach, Reggie, Ben and Natalie Eklund, Adam, Alex, Luke, Audrey, Eddie and Elizabeth Overbay, Paige and Sawyer Duncan; and seven great-great-grandchildren, Sloane, Kellen and Hayes Fletcher, Reid and Reagan Smith and Chance and Lucy Torgerson.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Becky’s name to: St. Joseph School SUCCESS fund, 123 SW 6th Street, Chehalis, WA 98532.
A Rosary and memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church when all who loved her and she loved, can gather.
She loved her family unconditionally. We will love her for eternity.
