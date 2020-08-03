Mary Ann (Ary) Saffels: 1943-2020

‘I have a very deep ache in my heart, but I am comforted by all of the loving memories we shared over the last 60+ years. She was a treasure to both me and our family. She was welcomed to Heaven by God and many family members and friends. I have peace knowing she is now healthy, and no longer in pain. I love you so much, my special lady, and I can’t wait to see you again. Your very loving husband, Leroy.’
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary Ann (Ary) Saffels, 77, of Onalaska, Wash., passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Peter’s hospital in Olympia, Wash.
Mary Ann was born April 11, 1943, in Henryetta, Okla., to James and Gladys (Pearson) Ary. Her family moved from Oklahoma to Riverside, Calif. surviving a flash flood along the way. Mary Ann graduated from Polytechnic High School on June 16, 1961. During her junior year, while attending Riverside Baptist Temple, she met and married her sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Alvin ‘Leroy’ Saffels, on June 18, 1960. Many times you could see Leroy and Mary Ann walking hand in hand.
In 1970, they moved to San Diego where she attended Southwestern and Grossmont Colleges, where she majored in psychology and took legal secretary courses. While attending college, she worked as a nurse’s aide and phone operator. Later in life she worked as a legal secretary for various prominent San Diego attorneys.
One of Mary Ann’s greatest joys was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking, shopping, and traveling with family. Her favorite outdoor activities included going on cruises, seeing concerts, and going to church. She loved collecting owls, hummingbirds, orchids, Tinkerbell, carousel horses,wind chimes and creating flower arrangements for her church.
Mary Ann was short in stature but large in life. She would light up any room with her spunky attitude and beautiful smile. She was a prayer warrior and loved to send cards to people. Her kind words touched so many. She had a great sense of humor. She was always in awe of God’s simple creations. She loved to sit and chat with strangers who left as friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Gladys; her older brother, Charles Crum and recently her brother Ray Crum.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, Leroy; daughters, Lisa Saffels- Ritchie and Kristy (Larry) Sorensen; 3 grandchildren, Lindsay (Tony) Kuse, Matthew Ritchie, and Lauren Sorensen; 2 great- grandchildren, Ashton and Jace Kuse; nieces, Cathy Herndon and Debbie Engen; nephews, David Hutchinson and Jim Crum; and sister-in-law, Lorie Hartwell.
A celebration of Mary Ann’s life will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, August 8, at Centralia Bible Baptist Church, 1511 S Gold St, Centralia. This service will be live- streamed on the church’s FaceBook page beginning at 10:45AM, and will be followed by a reception at the church.
