Marty D. Garman: 1954-2020

Marty, 66, passed unexpectedly at his home June 28, 2020, due to unknown causes, surrounded by his wife, both children and all of his grandchildren. He was born in Cottage Grove, Ore., Jan. 5, 1954.
In 1972, he graduated from Cottage Grove High School after excelling on the swim team, then went on to college at O.I.T in Klamath Falls, Ore., where he met his wife, Patty. They married March 2, 1974, lived in Klamath Falls for the next 13 years while he worked at Weyerhaeuser and expanded their family with first a son, Aaron, then a daughter, Jessie.
He decided to go back to college at O.I.T and obtained a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, making the President’s list every semester. Upon graduation in 1990, he moved his family to Lacey, Wash., after being hired by Washington State Department of Transportation as a civil engineer. A year later, the family moved to Centralia, where he resided until his passing. In 2016, he retired from WSDOT with his career highlight being the supervisor of the design engineers for Tacoma and Pierce County HOV project for several years. Marty was very proud of his achievements for the state of Washington.
He always enjoyed the outdoors: before children, he and his wife drove their Dodge pickup to Alaska before the Al-Can highway was paved. They frequently went hunting and camping together. After the kids were born, they spent most summers camping, fishing and getting ready for hunting season. As time went on, his interests turned towards golf, travel and spectating family sports rather than coaching his son’s sports like he did early on.
After their youngest graduated high school, they enjoyed traveling the USA, particularly Virginia, Washington D.C., and Hawaii. But more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family, most of all his grandchildren, they loved him more than words can say. He never missed one of Charlotte’s T-ball, fastpitch games or cheerleading. Marty attended most all of Isaac’s numerous t-ball, baseball and football games. Taylor’s first year of t-ball was cancelled this year, but he did get to see her cheer alongside her cousin, Charlotte at Adna. He always loved watching the grandchildren play sports, or just play. Marty also loved sharing nerdy math and science jokes with his daughter and talking (arguing) baseball and football with her.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patty Garman of Centralia; daughter and son-in-law, Jessie (Garman) Aaron Bush and granddaughter, Charlotte Bush all of Chehalis; son, Aaron Garman of Centralia and grandson, Isaac Garman and granddaughter, Taylor Garman of Adna; mother, Donna Holbrok of Cottage Grove, Ore,; father, Gary Garman of Creswell Ore.; siblings, Joanie (Mike) Boyd, Nick (Connie) Garman and Penni Garman all of Cottage Grove; as well as numerous extended family members throughout Oregon.
Due to Covid, several small family gatherings have been privately held in remembrance.
