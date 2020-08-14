Martin G Hysong, 75, of Centralia Wash., passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in Olympia, Wash.
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pa., Martin came to Washington while in the Army stationed in Fort Lewis. While there he met and married Kathryn Wright of Onalaska, Wash. They raised 3 daughters and later adopted their grandson.
One of Martin's joys was attending his grandchildren's many sporting events. A hard working man up until the end, Martin worked at WIDCO for many years before retiring but not slowing down. Martin also worked for Lincoln Creek Lumber and later Home Depot. Not one to relax Martin also did landscaping in his spare time.
Martin is survived by his children, Susan (Mike) Pannkuk, Cheryl (Robert) Dickey, Kari Armstrong, Karson Hysong and his grandchildren Kelsie (Tyler) Stiltner, Garrett Ault, Wyatt Pannkuk, Karina Pannkuk, Layn Pannkuk, Alexis Dickey, Tristan Dickey, Kaylie Longmire, Anthony Arroyo, Joseph Arroyo, and great grandchildren Coy Stiltner and Shane Stiltner.
A Celebration of Life is being held on Saturday August 15, 2020 with a drive-thru procession starting at 2:30 p.m. Contact family member for directions if needed.
"GO STEELERS"
