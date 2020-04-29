Mark Allen Haddock: 1972-2020

Centralia resident Mark Allen Haddock passed away April 22, 2020, after a battle with Cancer. He was born Jan. 27, 1972, to David Ray Haddock SR. and Sharon (Emery) Haddock in Aberdeen, Wash.
Mark worked as a mechanic for nine years. On June 9, 2017, he married Cheryl Elaine Lund. Mark and Cheryl made their home in Centralia, Wash.
He had a passion for restoring automobiles, motorcycle riding, camping, quad riding and spending time with family.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Cheryl; daughter, Jessica Haddock; son, Joshua Haddock; and stepson, Robert Scotton; brother, David Haddock Jr.; sisters, Shelly Lee Gunstone and Mary Hayes; and stepfather, Lane (Tom) Carrothers; and two grandchildren, Lane Scotton and Daniel Haddock.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Ray Haddock SR.; mother, Sharon Lee Carrothers; and sister, Jennifer Lynn Burkett.
