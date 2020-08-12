Marilyn Gay (Boone) Aylsworth: 1933-2020

Marilyn Gay (Boone) Aylsworth, 86, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away July 30, 2020, meeting the Lord with open arms. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Ricci Lee Zeigler, 17 days before her passing.
She was born to parents, James and Ardith (Alger) Boone Dec. 16, 1933, in Toledo, Wash. She resided in Toledo, Randle and Packwood, Wash.; Bly, Ore.; with her little sister, Donna Janisch (Alvin) of Castle Rock, Wash. She graduated from Toledo High School in 1952, and married Lee Zeigler that same year.
Marilyn later married Donald Aylsworth, in February 1969, they celebrated 51 years of marriage. She worked by Don’s side in their grocery store/meat market in downtown Chehalis for many years, later closing the grocery store and bringing in a partner for a commercial meat/restaurant supply distributorship. Retiring in 1984, worked at the Chehalis School District, a downtown dress shop and volunteered with local organizations.
Marilyn was only as big as a minute, but her small stature never stopped her from making an impact. She loved life and was always bringing joy to the lives of those around her. Marilyn’s biggest joy was her family, followed by quilting with her friends, going for coffee with her special aerobic ladies after a hard workout, family outings, spending time at their Hood Canal cabin, traveling abroad, going on cruises and wintering in California and socializing with her friends in the Red Hat Society.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Don; children, Gay Zeigler Durward (Rich) and Theodore Zeigler, both of Olympia, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Rice (Ricci) of Corvallis, Ore.; step-children, Donna Humphrey Lund (Tom), Karen Young Gratzer (Pepper), and Susan Wilber, all of Chehalis, Wash.; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Marilyn’s life will take place at 2 p.m.,, Sunday, Aug. 16,, 2020, at W.F. West High School Stadium (Chehalis). We kindly request guests wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Marilyn’s honor.
