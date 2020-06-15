Mardell Marie Graham: 1917-2020

Mardell Marie Graham, 103, passed away at her Chehalis, Wash., home Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born in Vader, Wash., May 25, 1917, to Lyle and Ida (Perry) Mullen.
Mardell graduated from Olympia High School in 1936. She moved to Chehalis not long after and married the love of her life, Walter B. Graham Aug. 3, 1940, at Chehalis United Methodist Church. The couple raised two sons.
She was an active member of Chehalis Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 3 and administrative manager of the family business, W.B. Graham and Sons.
Mardell enjoyed playing bridge with friends, reading a good book, gardening, cooking, spending time at the cabin in Long Beach and playing the Stock Market.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Ida; and brother, Paul Mullen.
Mardell leaves behind her children, Richard (Mary) and Dennis (Cathy) Graham; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other members of her extended family.
A graveside service with Eastern Star representation will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with Malynda Wilson of Sticklin Funeral Chapel officiating. Pallbearers are Richard, Dennis, Jeff, Justin and Drew Graham and Roy Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local Eastern Star chapter, or to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.