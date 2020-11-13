Marcella Elaine Hornby: 1931-2020

Marcella Elaine Hornby (Wittamaki) 89, died peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020, in Centralia, Wash. She was born on Sept. 30, 1931 in Aberdeen, Wash., to the late William and Norma Wiitamaki.
Elaine is survived by her children, Kerri (Chuck) Bergeron of Rochester, Wash., Terri Hornby of Centralia, Wash., Lori (Stan) Pratt of Rochester, Wash., and Kenny (Cheryl) Hornby of Modesto, Calif., eight grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
She also leaves behind other family and friends who will greatly miss her.
