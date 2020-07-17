Marc E. Truett: 1948-2020

Marc E. Truett passed away on July 8, 2020 in Centralia, Wash., at the age of 72.
Marc was born on April 6, 1948 in Centralia, Wash., to Jack and Betty Truett. He graduated from Centralia High School in 1967. Marc went on to serve his country in the US Navy. Upon returning home in 1971, he attended and earned an Associate in Technical Arts degree from Centralia College in 1973. Marc worked for the State of Washington Department of Licensing for 31 years.
Marc enjoyed watching football, working in his yard, visiting his son’s construction sites, and spending time with family and friends.
Marc is survived by his sister and brother in-law, Jill (Jerry) Otto of Shelton, Wash., son, Jeff (Kim) Truett of Olympia, Wash., daughter Jodi (Bart) Jones of Tenino, Wash., grandchildren, Tyler and Tessa Truett of Olympia, Wash., and Rilee and Kaycee Jones of Tenino, Wash. Marc was preceded in death by his parents.
Marc will be fondly remembered as a supportive, giving, and loving brother, father, grandfather, and one who taught his children to get the oil changed in the car every 3-5 thousand miles and don’t touch the windows!!
A family graveside service will be held at Mt. View Cemetery on July 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.