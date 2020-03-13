Mabel Slusher, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep Feb. 29, 2020, at La Chateau in Rochester, Wash. She was born in Mabel, Ore., to Glenn and Ida Randall, Nov. 11, 1922.
Mabel made a multitude of friends, both here and in Port Isabel, Texas, where she spent her winters. She was an avid golfer and fisherman, scoring nine holes in one in her lifetime. Mabel loved to read and to keep in touch with friends on Facebook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Slusher; and stepson, Joe L. Slusher.
She is survived by her daughters, Sally (Jim) Johnson of Centralia and Joy Wilen Nelson of Vancouver; stepdaughter, Carol Dean of Tacoma; brothers, Jim Randall and Pat Randall; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life potluck at Fords Prairie Grange from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., April 11, 2020. Bring your favorite dish and your favorite story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.