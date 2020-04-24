Louis Soha: 1924-2020

Born March 5, 1924, to Michael and Sophie Soha in Crystal Falls, Mich., the youngest of seven children, Louis Soha died March 6, 2020. His father was killed in a mining accident several months after Dad was born and he was raised by his mother and older siblings. Possessed of innate intelligence and natural athletic ability, he was valedictorian of his graduating high school class, All Upper Peninsula in football, a Golden Glove finalist and a semi-professional baseball player.
Together with four of his brothers and virtually every boy in his class of 1942, he enlisted in the service immediately upon graduation. After completion of flight training, Louis saw combat as a Marine Corps fighter pilot flying Corsairs in the South Pacific. Among other medals, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for valor in combat. Following his honorable discharge, Louis ventured to Alaska where he flew as a bush pilot out of Fairbanks and Fort Yukon until he joined Alaska Airlines in 1950, retiring from the airline in 1984, after a career that included flying aircraft ranging from the piston driven Norseman, DC-3 and C-130 to modern Boeing jets.
Dad met the love of his life, Evelyn O’Hara, in Fairbanks. Married in 1950, Dad and Mom went on to raise 10 children, first in Fairbanks and Anchorage and then in Seattle, until finally settling in Oakville, Wash. Throughout their married life, Dad and Mom traveled extensively throughout the United States, Western and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Alaska, however, remained their favorite destination and they spent many happy hours pulling their Airstream behind their trusty Ford F250, exploring the wilds of Alaska and Northern Canada and mining for gold out of Chicken, Alaska.
Dad was a classic member of the Greatest Generation. He was forever proud of his Polish heritage and his Marine Corps service, although he rarely discussed the particulars of his wartime experiences and it was typical that his family only became aware of his DFC when one of his sons was doing random on-line family research. Above all, he was fiercely devoted to his loving wife and family and to his Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by Mom in 2006; and by one of his sons.
Dad will forever be held in loving memory by his nine surviving children; 33 grandchildren; and more than 30 great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Elma that included a Marine color guard and a Piper Cub “flyover.” “Semper fi” Dad.
