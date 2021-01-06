Lorene May Vallee (Deskins), 92, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. She was born May 22, 1928, on the North Fork Road in Chehalis, Wash., to James Earl Deskins and Lola M. Deskins (Lazelle). Lorene was married May 15, 1952, to Charles (Chuck) W. Vallee.
She graduated from Chehalis High School in 1946. Lorene started her education at the Glen Alder School, North Fork Road, where she was one of the last three students, all Deskins, Jack, Jim and Lorene. She loved to play ball in the country school’s small woodshed/gym. Transferring to the Cascade School in Chehalis in the fourth grade, she was amazed to see the big gym at the school.
Growing up on the North Fork Road family farm, she reminisced about riding horses, gardening, doing chores, helping her grandmother in the kitchen, and spending time with her beloved dog, Jack.
Lorene lived in Lewis County all her life. She left the farm to work at the Railroad station. After marriage she became a fulltime housewife until her husband passed away in 1972. She then took a job at the Weyerhaeuser Tree Farm in Rochester, where she enjoyed many potlucks with fellow coworkers. In her later years, she continued to enjoy her garden and tending to her many flowers. She was always an avid Mariners fan. She was granted her wish and remained totally independent up until the last several weeks of her life.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Claquato Cemetery, 142 Stearns Rd., Chehalis, WA 98532, at 1 p.m., Jan. 11, 2021. A celebration of life will take place at the Deskins Family Picnic Grounds Aug. 1, 2021.
