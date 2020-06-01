Lloyd Alan Anderson was born May 8, 1946, most recently of Chehalis, Wash., passed away in Seattle May 26, 2020, after an extended illness.
His children remember him fondly for hours spent coaching teams, fixing cars, summer camping trips, his chocolate cakes and his uniquely Lloyd way of giving advice. After his children were grown, Lloyd decided the “big city” was not for him and returned to Chehalis, where he worked at Sweeney’s Ace Hardware and lived until his passing. If you needed a tool, he was your guy and the more esoteric it was, the more fun he had finding it for you.
Lloyd is survived by his brother, Lee (Connie); daughters, Laura, Kristina and Sherri; sons, Sean (Sarah) and Ryan; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Lloyd’s life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Washington Medical Center.
