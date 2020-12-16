Lesly (Witt) Guerrero: 1949-2020

Lesly (Witt) Guerrero, 70, was born Dec. 30, 1949, in Glendale, Calif., to William “Bill” and Joyce Knight.
Lesly married Robert “Bob” Witt, making their home in Arcadia, Calif. Lesly and Bob later moved to Wenatchee, Wash., with Bob’s children, Babette and Michael, and their own sons, Nate and Pete.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in Utah and moved to Centralia where she had extended family. Lesly worked with Centralia and Rochester School Districts and at Wells Fargo Bank. She also spent a year teaching in Mexico.
Lesly is best known as Adjunct Professor at Centralia College. She was a well-respected and inspirational instructor, loved by her students. Her generous heart reached out to help them toward a better life. Lesly was an incredibly gifted artist, creating intricate Tole paintings and quilts. She was best known for her unique, beautiful greeting cards.
Lesly adored her sons and grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Nate (Arizona) and Pete (Alabama); grandchildren, Kameron “Kam” and Shayla; her brother, Mike (Cheryl) Knight; sister, Gaye Knight Simmons; numerous cousins; nieces and their families; and many close friends and former students who will all remember her dearly. Special appreciation goes to Judith, Nancy and Joy who supported and cared for Les, especially at the end of her life, as well as the Hospice workers and nurses who came faithfully.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Sticklin Funeral Chapel in Centralia, Wash.
