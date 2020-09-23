Leslie Raymond Kearns: 1949-2020

Recently a very opinionated, stubborn, honest, “bottle-rocket-specialist”, had no choice, but to close- up-shop with the body he was given. After a massive stroke in mid April, Leslie Raymond Kearns succumbed from complications on June 3, 2020. He was 70.
Les was born in Centralia, Wash., on September 23, 1949 to James and Lorraine Kearns. Upon graduating from Centralia High School in 1968, he enlisted in the Army, completing basic training at Fort Lewis and advanced training at Fort Gordon, Ga.
Deployed to Vietnam, he served in the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One), Co Alpha, 121st Sig BN. His service obligation ended June 23, 1971. He didn’t talk much about the war. Les took up brick laying/masonry as a trade and had the best teacher around, our father.
His passions were hunting, fishing, archery and not paying any government agency one penny more than they deserved. He will be missed, but, he’s not dead, he’s just not here!
Leslie is preceded in death by Jim and Lorraine Kearns. He is survived by his brothers, Larry (Carol), Danny (LaVerne); three nephews and two nieces.
And to not be forgotten, Morris the cat.
A private gathering will be held at 11 am at Napavine Cemetery on September 26, 2020.
Remember Les in your own way. Kick back, have a few beers, let off some bottle rockets (no forest fires), have a few more beers OR try to come up with a solution to fix this messed up world!
