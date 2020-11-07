Leona Clark: 1926-2020

Leona passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born May 4, 1926 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Arthur and Carrie LaFleur, she was the third of seven children.
Like many women of her generation she had held a variety of jobs, from working n a cook shack in a logging camp as a young girl to working in the ship yards as a welder during World War II, it was during that time that she met and married Robert (Ray) Denman and had three children.
Out of all the jobs she held, the one she loved was driving school bus for the Centralia School District. Some of the kids thought she was too strict, but she cared for all of the kids and a few she genuinely cared about.
In 1974, she married Arthur Clark and in 1982 she retired. She loved baking, reading westerns and true crime, gardening and watching the Mariners and Seahawks.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years Arthur; her three children, Robert Denman of Centralia, Wash., Ronald Denman of Chehalis, Wash., and Robin Burley of Centralia, Wash.; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her sole surviving sister and best friend Lavina Quarnstrom of Centralia, Wash.
