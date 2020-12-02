Leon Lewis Lawton:1930-2020

Leon Lewis Lawton, 90, passed away peacefully and with family by his side Wednesday, Nov. 18th, 2020. Lynn, as he was called by friends and family, was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Outlook, Wash.
Lynn was a long-time resident of the Yelm, Tenino and Chehalis areas. He was co-owner of The Jiffy Cafe in Tenino with his wife, Ginger. He worked as a farmer and logger for many years. He later was an employee of the Olympia Brewing Company as a Brewer in the brew house, where he retired in 1989. He loved to hunt with his hounds and continued doing so until his late 70s. Farming and cattle was one of his passions.
Leon was always there if his family needed anything. He was always a regular supporter at his kids, grandkids, and great- grandkids sporting events. He was loved by many; his stories were always detailed and heartfelt. He was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Lynn is survived by two children, Larry (Jeanette) Lawton and Steve (Edna) Lawton; four grandchildren, Steven (Mel) Lawton, Jason (Amanda) Lawton, Tracy (Russell) Page, and Craig (Allissa) Lawton; and nine great-grandchildren.
Lynn was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Ginger) Lawton. His thoughts until the end was of seeing his wife, our mom, and grandma again.
There will be a family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Assured Hospice in Lewis County, 1821 Cooks Hill Rd., Ste. 200, Centralia WA 98531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.