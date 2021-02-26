Landon Russell Bornstein was born Nov. 12, 2005, in Centralia, Wash. Our beautiful boy went home to Heaven Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. He walked into the arms of his grandparents, Marvel Fowler-West, Elliot Bornstein and Dorothy Main, who were awaiting him and his loving presence.
Landon left to watch over his parents, Gus and Julie; and three sisters, Karley, Kaitlyn, and Kayla; his “Meme”, Valerie Bornstein; grandpa John Main; grandma Barbara Bornstein; uncle Steve and uncle Mike Alexy, uncle Shane and aunt Ambrea Bornstein, uncle Josh and aunt Marissa Bornstein, aunt Tina and uncle Josh Whaley, aunt Athena Bornstein, aunt Ashley Bornstein and aunt Rachel Madrid; and numerous cousins on both sides of his family who adored him.
Landon is and always will be the light that burns bright in everyone he touched. His love, compassion, and caring nature never faltered. Landon’s pure love for family is beyond reach and his smile radiated warmth and his hugs and the laughter he brought to this world will live on forever. All Landon wanted was for the people around him to be happy. He took on the pain that the people around him were going through and felt the need to make sure people had a smile on their face, and would consistently remind everyone to “just stop and breathe”.
Landon loved being outdoors, whether it was chopping wood or fishing for sturgeon on the Columbia River. He always enjoyed a big bonfire with his family around the firepit that he built. Landon enjoyed wrestling, football and was just beginning to blossom in all of life’s adventures.
Landon will have a viewing at Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary in Centralia, Wash., from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with a memorial service to follow Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2195 Jackson Highway, Chehalis, WA 98532, starting at 2 p.m., with reception to follow at same location.
A soul so sweet and pure, fly free our “Buddy.”