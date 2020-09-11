Kimberly Mott: 1956-2020

Kimberly Mott was born May 15, 1956 and passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 7, 2020.
Kim was a wonderfully kind soul and cherished her loved ones with all that she was. She taught us that life isn’t always as long as it’s supposed to be nor does it always go as planned, to cherish every moment and memory, to be respectful of people and the planet we live on, how to love nature and the world around us, and how to give back to people less fortunate, even if we weren’t super well off.
She is survived by the most important people in her life; her daughters, Lynn McChord and Crystal Sunshine Goodelk Newcomb; son, Aaron Madtson; and grandchildren, Michael Madtson, Alyssa Rudolph, Lexy R.M. Newcomb, Keegan A.M. Newcomb, Keely Ann Rose Newcomb, Harper Madtson, and Everly Madtson.
There are no services planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.