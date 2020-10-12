Kim Marie Balmelli: 1958-2020

Kim Marie Balmelli passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at her home in Olympia, Wash., with loving family by her side. She was born March 9, 1958 in Chehalis, Wash. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and W.F. West High School. After graduating in 1976, she attended Centralia Community College. She continued her college education at Western Washington University with her two best friends, Valerie and Karen. She later moved to Centralia, Wash., to pursue a career in the banking industry. She worked at Sterling Savings for many years until her retirement.
Kim is survived by her mother, Janet Balmelli; siblings, Dan (Cheryl) Balmelli, Tony Balmelli, Michelle (Tom) Bice; nephews, Cory (Jamie) Balmelli and Brandon (Kelsey) Balmelli; niece, Sydney Balmelli and great nephew, Luca Balmelli. Other family include Donna and Joe Balmelli, Peggy and Chuck Sangder, Ben Balmelli, Adele Martin, Ken Lutes, Bonnie and Jack Quist, Cathy and Dave Batchelor; along with many cousins and their families. She is preceded in death by her father, Claudio “Cub” Balmelli along with grandparents, Lena and Ben Balmelli, Rose and Curt Marlton. Kim’s beautiful friendship and love were felt by so many people throughout her life.
Kim will be remembered for her love of photography, documenting family gatherings and special events throughout the years. She admired lighthouses, dancing, motorcycles, adored animals and cherished time spent traveling with friends.
Services are not being planned at this time. In remembrance of Kim’s love and dedication to helping animals, her family requests donations be made to the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Donations may be sent directly to the Shelter at P.O. Box 367, Chehalis, WA
98532 or by calling the Shelter at (360) 740-1290.
