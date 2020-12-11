Kerry Alan Porter was born Jan. 24, 1947, in Sweethome, Ore. He passed away peacefully to his heavenly home Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, following advanced stage Parkinson's Disease.
After graduating high school, Kerry joined the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Aludra AF-55 from 1966 to 1968. He met and married his wife, Charlotte Franck Porter and were married June 21,1969, in Trent, Ore. They lived in Centralia, Wash., and Kerry worked at the Centralia Coal Mine or 33 years. They had two sons, Christopher Sean and his wife, Deborah Mullins Porter, and Matthew Alan and his wife, Anne Martin Porter.
Kerry is survived by his wife, Charlotte; his brother, Kent and his wife, Karen; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Brayden, Taylor, Mackenzie, Garrett, Alexandra, and Kennedy; and six great-grandchildren, Broxton, Blakely, Decklen, Kohen, Kamden, and Koda.
Kerry was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and oldest brother; along with many aunts and uncles.
Kerry was beloved as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a fierce servant of God. He will be missed by all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.