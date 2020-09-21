Kennith Lorn Johnson: 1935-2020

On Monday, August 31, 2020, Kennith Lorn Johnson, loving husband and father of six, passed away at age 84.
Kennith was a hard working, God-fearing man. He ran a rock quarry and trucking company in Winlock, Wash., alongside his father and brothers. He later retired to Ajo, Ariz., running a small motel in a desert paradise. Kennith spent his last months with his children in Olympia, Wash., surrounded by family who loved and adored him.
Kennith was born on December 30, 1935 in Kalispell, Mont., to Ole and Mae Johnson. He was a brother to eight siblings, Duane, Art, Gary, Betty, Alice, Connie, Sharon, Muriel.
Kennith and Angelina Cabello were married on April 20, 1961. Ken and Angie were married 59 years up to his passing. Kennith was full of love for his family and will be missed by his surviving children, Lorrie, Rowena, Kennith Jr, Vernon, Cristi, Marilee.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at the Napavine Assembly of God church at 413 2nd Ave at 2pm. All are welcome.
