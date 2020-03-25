Kenneth K. Wilburn passed away in his sleep Feb. 7, 2020. He was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Seattle, Wash.
He leaves behind his daughter, Joelle Roberts (Sean); granddaughter, Karleigh Roberts; sister, Marilyn Robertson (Reed); and brother, Dennis Wilburn (Miriam).
Ken was very active in youth sports around this area. He coached and managed the Centralia Legion team in their prime in the 1980's. He also coached in youth football for many years. Ken was a WIAA at WWBUA High School basketball referee, "doing the finals in Tacoma many times". Baseball umpire at all levels. Ken played on the 1965 Centralia College Baseball team that was the state champions. He was later inducted into the Centralia College Hall of Fame with that team. Ken's best friend, Bill Lohr, was with Ken constantly in the last six weeks before he passed. Two days before Ken died, he met with his life long friends, Bill, Jim and Rich Tevis and Bobby Fay for a final reunion. Rest in peace, Ken.
