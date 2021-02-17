Kenneth Jerome Schwartz died peacefully, surrounded by family, Feb. 11, 2021. He was a lifetime resident of Chehalis, Wash., born Aug. 14, 1932, to Esther and Nate Schwartz.
Dad met the love of his life, Selma Golombeck, at the University of Washington. He learned the family business, Schwartz Men’s Wear, from his father from the time he was eight years old. His work ethic was legendary and his standards were high. He passed these values on to his children, grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad was active in the Chehalis business community and beyond, where he made many lifelong friends. Following retirement, Dad maintained his local business friendships at “coffee with the boys”, a daily 3:00 p.m. ritual.
Dad enjoyed close relationships with his grandchildren, providing each with a lifetime of memories, including 4th of July water fights, gin rummy games, and good-natured roughhousing.
Dad was strong, kind, loyal, family-oriented, honest, funny, and the consummate gentleman. He lived with integrity and authenticity. He loved his red meat rare, Canadian whiskey aged, and desserts rich.
Having lost his beloved wife, Selma, prematurely, Dad was fortunate to again find love. He and Sharon Bridges enjoyed five years together before her untimely passing. With Mary Ann Kostick, his third love, they enjoyed travelling and each other’s company.
Dad is survived by his loving companion, Mary Ann Kostick; his children, Debra Schwartz, Bob and Gail (Schwartz) Alexander, and Steve and Pam Schwartz; his grandchildren, Spencer, Lewis, and Nathan Alexander, and Emilie and Sofia Schwartz; his sisters-in-law, Joanne Schwartz of Chehalis, and Esther Quint of Bellevue; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Schwartz; brother, Harold Schwartz; and sister, Gloria Newman; his parents, Nate and Esther Schwartz; and aunt and uncle, Minnie and Dave Cohn.
May his memory be a blessing.
In memory of Dad, donations may be made to The Chehalis Foundation or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. A celebration of life will be forthcoming.