Kathryn (Kathy) Ann Hamilton, 78, passed away March 8, 2020. She was born Aug. 3, 1941, in Bellingham, Wash., to John and Grace Hogan.
Kathy graduated from Bellingham High School and earned her Registered Nurse Diploma from St. Josephs School of Nursing in 1962. In her early career, she worked as an Obstetrical Nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham. Then, for 20 years, she taught students at Arlington High School as a Health Occupations Vocational Education teacher. In the last 10 years of her career, she cared for students working as a school nurse for the Marysville School District until she retired in June 2001.
Kathy was a lovely and gracious lady. She was kind and attentive to family and friends alike. All her grandchildren could count on something good to eat in her presence and a band-aid was always at the ready! She also helped those in need as a volunteer for the Society of St. Vincent De Paul first with the St. Mary’s Conference in Marysville, and then with the St. Francis Conference in Toledo after she retired.
She enjoyed gardening, taking art classes at the Toledo Senior Center, fishing, camping, reading, traveling, spending time with family and was active in the Winlock Garden Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Grace Hogan; sister, Mary Joan Kope; brother, Johnny Hogan; and brother-in-law, Mick Butenschoen.
Kathy is survived by her husband, David of 57 years in Winlock, Wash.; son, Garth (Lisa) Hamilton of Lacey, Wash.; daughter, Donna (Cleve) Potter of Salem, Ore.; sons, Brian (Janell) Hamilton of Arlington, Wash., and Craig (Shannon) Hamilton of Arlington, Wash.; sisters, Carol (Harold) Thomas and Myrna Butenschoen; brother-in-law, Roland Kope; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, who call her Grandma.
All services previously announced are cancelled and replaced with private family burial. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul in care of St. Francis Xavier Mission, 139 Spencer Rd., Toledo, Wash.
