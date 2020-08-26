Kathryn Irene Neer: 1951-2020

Kathryn Irene Neer born in Chehalis, Wash., on March 29, 1951, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 in Centralia, Wash., at her oasis on the river after a brief battle with Cancer.
She leaves behind her husband and best friend Ralph; her two sons, Mike Hammons of Troutdale Ore., and Jared Hansen of Meridian Idaho; and daughter, Andrea Hammons of Olympia, Wash. She had three beautiful granddaughters and one great granddaughter that were her pride and joy, two of which lived with Kathy and Ralph, Madison and Reice. She also leaves behind 2 sisters, Karla Williams of Lebanon Ore., and Bonnie Mattlock of Corning Calif ; 3 brothers, David and Terry Bell of Centralia, Wash., and Bobby Bell of Corning Calif; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy never met a friend that wasn’t family. She loved life and everyone in it with all her heart.
The family will be having a potluck celebration of life at Ralph and Kathy’s home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM. This will be an out doors event and everyone may wear masks if they desire.
