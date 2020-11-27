Karen Lee Tiller: 1946-2020

Karen Lee Tiller, 74, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home. She was born July 11, 1946 in Auburn, Calif., to George and Alberta Colson.
Karen grew up in Randle, Wash., graduating from White Pass High School. She married William “Bill” Tiller on June 19, 1965. Together they had three children, Billy, Luana and Chay.
She enjoyed gardening, canning and crafts. She also enjoyed many hours fishing the river with her husband and children. Later in life she thoroughly enjoyed going to the beach with her daughter Luana.
She was such a giving person, always putting others first and would do anything for her children or her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill E. Tiller; son, Bill J. Tiller; parents, George and Alberta Colson; sisters, Kimberly Pollman and Karla Colson; and brother, George “Sonny” Colson.
Surviving are daughter, Luana Tiller; son, Chay Tiller (Kim); grandchildren, Timmy, Bradley, Marissa, Tristan, Trevis and Tailynn Tiller, all of Shelton, Wash.; Nolan Coker also of Shelton, who was like a grandson to her; brother, Ray Colson (Shana); sister-in-law, Arlette Colson all of Randle, Wash.; sister, Sharon Auman (Paul) of Onalaska, Wash.; and brother, Kevin Colson (Cindy) of Cinebar, Wash., as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
