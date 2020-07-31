Justin Daniel Rotter: 1976-2020

Justin Daniel Rotter, age 44, passed away unexpectedly of a heart condition on July 24, 2020 in Rochester, Wash., with his loving wife by his side.
Justin was born in Bremerton, Wash., on July 24, 1976 to Daniel and Karen (Padden) Rotter. He married Jill Maughan Sharp in Chehalis, Washington on August 11, 2001. Justin graduated from Centralia College, earned a mathematics teaching degree from Washington State University and a Master’s degree in education from Walden University and was a teacher and coach for Rochester High School for the past 19 years.
“JR” was a devoted father, husband, family man and friend. He loved spending time with his wife, two kids, family, and countless friends across Washington. Fatherhood was a particular passion for him; he loved playing and coaching baseball, basketball, and football with his son, and teaching his daughter how to drive, attending her sporting events, and it was such a blessing for him to have his daughter in class this year. In addition, Justin had a quick wit and loved hunting, motorcycles, traveling with his family (especially to Idaho), cooking and grilling, and perfecting his shop.
Mr. Rotter was a well-loved math teacher and baseball coach at his alma mater, Rochester High School, for the past 19 years. During his career he mentored and inspired countless students, including many who kept in touch years later, and others who came back for help with their college math. He was also an instructional leader and student advocate at RHS, serving in roles as Department Chair, on the union bargaining team, curriculum committee, and as National Honor Society advisor. While a student, Justin earned academic honors and was a three-sport athlete, excelling as quarterback of the football team, guard on the basketball team, and a pitcher for the state championship baseball team.
Justin is survived by his high school sweetheart for past the 30 years and beloved wife for nearly 19 years, Jill Rotter; daughter Lauren Rotter and son Carson Rotter; sister Amy (Kyle) Hussey; parents Karen Marie Rotter and Dan Rotter, and Grandmother Dolores Alto, and some of the best friends and extended family that could be could asked for.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandfather Forrest Padden, grandfather Allen Alto, and his grandparents Richard and Helen Rotter.
The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and love. There will be a private graveside service for family. Due to gathering restrictions, the community is invited to an outdoor vigil at Grand Mound Cemetery on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 6:00pm. Online condolences can be given at www.newellhoerlings.com. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund for the kids has been setup through KeyBank as the Justin Rotter Donation Fund at locations in Rochester, Tumwater and Centralia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.