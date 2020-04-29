June Louise Hoium: 1930-2020

June Louise Hoium, 89, passed into the arms of her savior on April 21, 2020. She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., June 10, 1930, to Seth and Hedvig Anderson.
June graduated from South High School in 1948. She married Leslie H. Hoium September 22, 1951, who preceded her in death in 1996. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1952, with a degree in Home Economics and taught for five years.
She moved to Centralia, Wash., in 1977, and enjoyed working with the kindergarten classes at Centralia Christian School. June loved to quilt and spent many hours with her dear friends of the In-Stitches quilt group. Grandma June delighted in her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was involved with all of them as they grew up: attending sporting events, concerts, fairs, birthdays and graduations.
June is survived by her children, Mark (Katie) Hoium, Kent (Tracie) Hoium, Linda Wheeler, Lee Hoium and Neil (Donna) Hoium; brother, Neil Anderson of St. Paul, Minn.; and her sister, Marian Anderson of Centralia, Wash.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Centralia Church of the Nazarene in mid-August.
